Jury begins deliberating in trial of Alabama man accused of murdering 11-year-old girl in 1988

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating in the case of an Alabama man accused of killing an 11-year New Hampshire girl more than 35 years ago. Prosecutors and the defense attorney for Marvin C. McClendon Jr. made their closing arguments Monday in a case that hinges in part on whether the jury believes DNA found under Melissa Ann Tremblay’s fingernails was from McClendon. This is the second trial for McClendon. A judge last year declared a mistrial in McClendon’s prosecution after a jury deadlock. The body of the Salem, New Hampshire, girl was found in a Lawrence, Massachusetts, trainyard on Sept. 12, 1988, a day after she was reported missing.

