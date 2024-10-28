More than 43,000 Palestinians killed in yearlong war in Gaza, Palestinian Health Ministry says

CAIRO (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 43,000 people have been killed in the yearlong war with Israel, more than half of them were women and children.

The tally includes 96 dead who arrived at hospitals in Gaza over the past two days, it said Monday.

The ministry says at least 43,020 people have been killed and 101,110 others wounded since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023. It did not differentiate between militants and civilians.