These artificial reefs off a New York City beach help sea creatures. They might also save lives

NEW YORK (AP) — A coastal flooding prevention project in New York City could be a model for communities along America’s hurricane-battered coasts. The “Living Breakwaters” off the coast of Staten Island are a set of eight eco-friendly breakwaters that slow waves while creating a habitat for sea creatures. Artificial tidepools and textured surfaces are easier for mollusks and algae to attach to than slick concrete. The breakwaters are part of a strategy to reduce risk from hurricanes after Superstorm Sandy pummeled the region in 2012 and killed 23 people in Staten Island, alone.

