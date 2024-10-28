Volkswagen’s employee council says the automaker plans to close at least 3 German plants

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Volkswagen’s works council says the company has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany. Employee council chief Daniela Cavallo said at a meeting with Volkswagen workers Monday that management also plans cuts at other sites. She said that “all German VW plants are affected by these plans. None is safe.” There was no immediate comment from the company itself. Volkswagen said in early September that auto industry headwinds mean it can’t rule out plant closures in its home country, and it must drop a job protection pledge in force since 1994 that would have barred layoffs through 2029.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.