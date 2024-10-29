Colorado accidently put voting system passwords online, but officials say election is secure

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s office says voting system passwords were mistakenly put on the department’s public-facing website. However, state officials said Tuesday the lapse doesn’t pose a threat to next week’s election, and these were just one of two passwords needed to access voting systems. The discovery comes amid heightened scrutiny over election systems in the United States. Election officials learned about the security lapse last week. The Colorado GOP to sent a letter to the department Tuesday demanding that, among other things, the agency confirms the passwords have since been changed.

