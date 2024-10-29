Germany’s economy isn’t growing. But its quarrelsome government can’t agree on a way forward

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy isn’t growing and the governing coalition has a lot of ideas on how to fix it. But it can’t agree which the right one is. The latest outbreak of infighting in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has raised questions about whether it will get anything done in the 11 months before Germany’s next election is due — and whether it will survive until then. There’s agreement that the state of the German economy, Europe’s biggest, demands action. It is expected to shrink for a second successive year this year, or stagnate at best. But there’s no agreement on the solution. The cacophony adds to a long list of publicly aired internal disagreements that have helped make the nearly three-year-old government very unpopular.

