Phoenix man suffered burns when held down by officers during triple-degree heat

A man suffered third-degree burns this summer when Phoenix police officers held him down on the pavement for four minutes on a day of triple-degree heat. ABC15 Arizona reports that Michael Kenyon spent more than a month hospitalized with burns on his face, arms, chest and legs after the July 6 encounter. Kenyon says he believes officers stopped him because his roommate had recently reported a theft from their nearby home. Phoenix police say although Kenyon matched the description of the suspect, he was determined not to be a suspect. The agency is conducting criminal and internal investigations.

