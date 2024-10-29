Tina Knowles to tell her story in ‘Matriarch,’ a memoir scheduled for next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Knowles will have a memoir out next spring with a title that will not surprise her many admirers. The fashion designer and mother of Beyoncé, Solange Knowles and “bonus daughter” Kelly Rowland has a deal with Random House Publishing Group for “Matriarch.” The publisher is calling the book, in part, the story of “a determined, self-possessed, self-aware, and wise woman who raised and inspired some of the great artists of our time.” Tina Knowles was recently honored as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year, with Beyoncé making a surprise appearance during the ceremony.

