America’s European allies face challenging times, whoever wins the presidential election

BERLIN (AP) — The United States’ European allies are bracing for an America that’s less interested in them no matter who wins the presidential election — and for old traumas and new problems if Donald Trump returns to the White House. The U.S. is choosing between Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, more than 2 1/2 years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in which Washington has made the single biggest contribution to Kyiv’s defense. There are question marks over whether that would continue under Trump. But European officials already believe that U.S. priorities lie elsewhere, no matter who wins. The Middle East is top of the list right now, but the long-term priority is China.

