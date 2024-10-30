Australian police recover 40,000 stolen ‘Bluey’ coins

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police say they have recovered more than 40,000 stolen limited-edition coins based on the hit children’s animated series “Bluey.” The Bluey coins have a face value of one Australian dollar (65 U.S. cents) each. A police statement said on Wednesday 40,061 coins were found on Tuesday afternoon in a self-storage business in Sydney. Bluey is the name of a blue heeler puppy whose adventures with her cattle dog family living in the Australian city of Brisbane, where the series is produced, have become popular among children around the globe. Police were notified on July 12 that 63,000 of the coins had been stolen from a Sydney warehouse. Three people have been charged over the theft.

