California voters consider controversial vacation homes tax in iconic Lake Tahoe area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Voters in the scenic mountain town of South Lake Tahoe in Northern California are considering a tax on vacation homes. Measure N on Tuesday’s ballot would levy a flat $3,000 tax on homes that are vacant 182 days within a calendar year. The tax increases to $6,000 in the second and following years. Proponents want to encourage homeowners to rent to locals or pay into a fund for affordable housing. Opponents say they have the right to use their property as they want. Mountain and resort towns across the U.S. are considering taxing empty homes for workforce housing.

