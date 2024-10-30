Japan celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto win World Series with Dodgers

TOKYO (AP) — The World Series trophy is headed to Los Angeles, but the party is extending all the way to Japan. People milled around local train stations in Tokyo on Thursday morning as newspaper extras were ready to roll off the presses, proclaiming Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as world champions along with their Dodgers teammates after a stirring Game 5 victory over the New York Yankees. The newspaper handouts are a Tokyo tradition when Japan celebrates a big event.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.