Man accused of voting twice found not guilty of voter fraud

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A man who attempted to vote twice in Virginia’s 2023 election was acquitted of attempted illegal voting on Monday, following his claims in court that he had been testing the the system for voter fraud. A Nelson County jury found 67-year-old Richardson Carter Bell Jr. not guilty of attempting to vote more than once in the same election. Bell admitted voting early at his local registrar’s office only to also show up at a nearby polling place on Election Day. Attempting to vote more than once is a felony in Virginia punishable up to five years in prison.

