Murphy warns Connecticut abortion law could be at risk while GOP opponent says he’s fearmongering

The right to abortion has been codified in Connecticut law since 1990, but U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is warning how women in the state could still be at risk if Republicans impose a national ban. The two-term Democrat, who is favored to win a third term, said during a televised debate on Wednesday that if a fetus is ultimately defined as a person, Connecticut’s law could be at risk. It is a message being touted by Democrats across the country in much tighter races. His Republican opponent, small business owner Matt Corey, accused Murphy of fear-mongering and said he supports settled Connecticut law.

