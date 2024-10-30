North Korea test-launches a ballistic missile toward the sea, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch happened on Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. The reported launch happened a day after South Korea’s military intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korea has likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test and was close to test-firing a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States.

