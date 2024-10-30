Opponents use parental rights and anti-trans messages to fight abortion ballot measures

CHICAGO (AP) — As voters in nine states determine whether to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions, opponents are using parental rights and anti-transgender messages to try to undermine support for the ballot proposals. The measures do not mention gender-affirming surgeries. Legal experts say changing existing parental notification and consent laws regarding abortions and gender-affirming care for minors would require court action. But anti-abortion groups have turned to the kind of language used by many Republican candidates nationwide in their own campaigns as they seek to rally conservative Christian voters. Drexel University law professor David Cohen says opponents are recycling strategies used in Michigan and Ohio. Voters there still passed abortion-rights measures.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.