Report says crowd-sourced fact checks on X fail to address flood of US election misinformation
AP Technology Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — X’s crowd-sourced fact-checking program, called Community Notes, isn’t addressing the flood of U.S. election misinformation on Elon Musk’s social media platform. That’s according to a report published Wednesday by a group that tracks online hate speech. The nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate analyzed the Community Notes feature and found that accurate notes that corrected false and misleading claims about the U.S. elections were not displayed on 209 out of misleading 283 posts, equivalent to 74%.