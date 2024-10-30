Teen charged in English dance class stabbings stays silent in court on new poison and terror charges

LONDON (AP) — The teen charged with killing three girls and wounding 10 other people in a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class appeared in court to face new charges of possessing a deadly poison and a terror charge for possessing an al-Qaida manual. Axel Rudakubana, 18, refused to speak as he appeared briefly in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday by video link from jail. Rudakubana is charged with murdering three girls and stabbing 10 other people on July 29. He was charged Tuesday with the additional counts for producing the poison ricin and possessing a terrorism manual.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.