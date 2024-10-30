Teen Trump supporter charged with threatening Harris supporters with machete

An 18-year-old Donald Trump supporter is facing a felony charge after police say he threatened two Kamala Harris supporters with a machete as they campaigned outside a Florida early voting site. Police say Caleb James Williams is charged with felony aggravated assault on a person 65 or older after Tuesday’s confrontation outside a suburban Jacksonville library. Neptune Beach police say Williams and seven juveniles were carrying Trump flags when began yelling at a group of Harris supporters and that escalated. A photo shows Williams raising a machete over his head. He was jailed Wednesday pending a court hearing.

