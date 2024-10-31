Ballot-sorting machine woes slow count in Oregon county with pivotal US House race

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Election officials in Oregon’s third-largest county say the vote count is being delayed because of problems with a ballot-sorting machine. Clackamas County elections officials said Thursday that the sorter began experiencing mechanical issues after ballots were mailed to voters. While it’s under repair, elections workers are processing ballots using hand scanners. The county in suburban Portland makes up a large part of U.S. House District 5. It’s considered to be one of the nation’s closest races this year as a Republican incumbent seeks to hold a seat she narrowly flipped from Democrats two years ago.

