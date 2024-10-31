Jeanty, No. 15 Broncos favored by 23 1/2 points against San Diego State

San Diego State (3-4, 2-0 Mountain West) at No. 15 Boise State (6-1, 3-0), Friday, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 23 1/2.

Series record: Boise State leads 5-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

National rushing leader Ashton Jeanty resumes his run for the Heisman Trophy and No. 15 Boise State continues to chase a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. SDSU tries to rebound from a tough three-point loss to Washington State, when it blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead. Both teams are undefeated in MWC play.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State’s offensive line vs. SDSU’s defensive front. The Broncos’ O-line is doing the work to spring Jeanty in his quest to win the Heisman Trophy. The line has helped the sophomore from Jacksonville, Florida, to lead the nation with 1,376 yards rushing, 196.6 yards per game and 203.71 all-purpose yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SDSU: Senior RB Marquez Cooper is the active leader in FBS in both yards rushing (4,604) and all-purpose yards (5,278), and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (41), third in yards rushing per game (94.0, min. 25 games played) and tied for third in total touchdowns (41). He has 748 yards rushing this season and eight touchdowns.

BSU: Jeanty has 1,376 yards rushing and 12 receptions, making him the first FBS player to reach those marks in his team’s first seven games since 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams of Texas (1,484, 15).

FACTS & FIGURES

Boise State became bowl eligible for the 27th consecutive season by virtue of its win at UNLV last weekend. … The Broncos have won two straight in the series. … The Broncos will have a full week’s rest while the Aztecs will be playing on short rest. … SDSU has played in four consecutive games decided by three points or fewer for the first time in its Division I history (since 1969). … BSU leads the FBS in sacks with five per game, while San Diego State is third with four per game.

