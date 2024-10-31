Man gets suspended sentence in assault of former US senator in Iowa park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A judge gave a man probation and a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to attacking a former U.S. senator as she was running along a riverside park in western Iowa. Dominic Henton was given the suspended sentence and probation for the Nov. 8, 2023, assault of Martha McSally, a former senator from Arizona. McSally, who served in the Senate from 2019 to 2020, had been running in a park along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, when a man assaulted her, she said in an Instagram video posted that day.

