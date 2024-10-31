Ping! Harris and Trump are blowing up your phones with political texts in campaign’s last days
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Across the U.S., people’s phones are pinging with text messages from Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and their allies. Both sides are working the texting pipeline aggressively in the presidential campaign’s last days. It’s a cheap and easy way to reach millions of potential donors and voters. It’s also an aggravation for many. At recent Harris and Trump rallies, some of the attendees said enough already. But the texting torrent is not bound to let up before Election Day next week, if it even does then.