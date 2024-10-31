Samsung reports ‘major’ progress in supply deal for AI chips

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics has reported progress on a major supply deal for artificial intelligence-focused chips, aiming to reassure investors following a slowdown in semiconductor profits during the last quarter. The South Korean technology giant said Thursday its operating profit for the July-September period increased by more than 277% from a year earlier to $6.65 billion. But the figure represented a 12% decline from the second quarter, which Samsung attributed largely to one-off costs such as provision of employee incentives in its computer chip division and the effects of a weaker U.S. dollar.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.