Trump and Harris both support a bigger child tax credit. But which families should get it?

Never before in a presidential election cycle has there been so much discussion of the child tax credit — a tool many Democrats and Republicans have endorsed as a way to lift children and young families out of poverty. There is hope for an increase in the tax credit, regardless of who wins Tuesday’s presidential election, but tension remains over who should qualify. Democrats seek a massive — and costly — expansion of the social safety net. Republicans have expressed support for increasing the tax credit but also concern that for some parents, it could become an incentive not to work.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.