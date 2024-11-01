Tropical Storm Kong-rey threatens Shanghai and China’s coast after hitting Taiwan as a typhoon

BEIJING (AP) — Kong-rey has weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm and is forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to Shanghai and other parts of China’s east coast on Friday. The storm crossed Taiwan at typhoon strength on Thursday, causing landslides and bringing down trees. Two people died and more than 500 others were injured. Kong-rey was heading northeast along the Chinese coast and could make landfall in Zhejiang province before veering back out to sea. The storm is expected to affect Shanghai, as well as Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, with 10 to 12 centimeters of rain possible in some areas.

