Biden suggests he’d like to smack ‘macho guys’ during final campaign stop
Associated Press
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden has returned to his birthplace in Scranton, Pennsylvania, making a final campaign stop for Vice President Kamala Harris. There, he offered the kind of unfiltered political sentiments that have become fairly common for him in recent weeks. Biden slammed Harris’ rival, former Republican President Donald Trump, and his supporters on policy issues. But then he suggested that he’d hit back — literally — on faux “macho guys.” “Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it’s macho guys,” Biden said. He eventually added, “These are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass.”