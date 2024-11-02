Ethiopia bans imports of gas-powered private vehicles, but the switch to electric is a bumpy ride

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia this year became the first country in the world to ban the importation of non-electric private vehicles. It’s trying to stop spending scarce foreign currency on fuel subsidies. But drivers say the transition is challenging. Spare parts, mechanics and even charging stations can be hard to find. The transport minister says the government will invest in public charging stations, and there are plans to locally manufacture EV batteries to reduce reliance on imports. But wary consumers in Africa’s second-most populous country are keeping the secondhand market for gas-powered cars busy.

