Florida’s convicted killer clown released from prison for the murder of her husband’s then-wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married has been released from a Florida prison. Sheila Keen-Warren was released Saturday from a prison near Tallahassee. She pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder for the shooting of Marlene Warren. That plea deal came shortly before her trial would have started. Keen-Warren has maintained her innocence even after her plea. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison, but she has been in custody for seven years since her arrest in 2017. Florida’s law in 1990 allowed significant credit for good behavior.

