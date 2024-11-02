Osasuna dedicates soccer win to its coach and to victims of deadly floods in Valencia region

MADRID (AP) — Ante Budimir has showed fans a jersey with the words “Be strong Valencia” after scoring Osasuna’s winning goal. He and his teammates dedicated Osasuna’s 1-0 win over Valladolid in the Spanish league on Saturday to the victims of the deadly floods that hit the Valencia region this week, and especially to coach Vicente Moreno, who is from the area and a day earlier gave an emotional interview during his news conference. Moreno is from Massanassa, one of the cities affected the most by the floods that killed more than 200 people in southern Spain. Moreno cried while talking about this week’s tragedy and those affected by it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.