Remains of naval aviators killed in Washington state training flight to return home

SEATTLE (AP) — The remains of two aviators who died when their jet crashed during a training flight in Washington state last month will return home from Dover Air Force base in the coming days. Whidbey Island Naval Air Station says Lt. Serena Wileman’s remains will return on Monday. Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay Evans’ remains will return later during the week in a private affair in accordance with her family’s wishes. The two died when their EA-18G Growler jet crashed east of Mount Rainier on Oct. 15. The crash occurred = in a remote, steep and heavily wooded area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

