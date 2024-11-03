Harris and Trump will both make a furious last-day push before Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidential campaign comes down to a final push across a handful of states on the eve of Election Day. This year’s race has careened through a felony trial, an incumbent president being pushed off the ticket and multiple assassination attempts. Kamala Harris will spend all of Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. Donald Trump makes four stops in three states, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He’ll end in Grand Rapids, where he completed his first two campaigns.

