North Carolina sees turnout record with more than 4.2M ballots cast at early in-person voting sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina elections officials say that more than 4.2 million voters cast ballots at early in-person voting sites, with turnout in western counties hit by Hurricane Helene outpacing the rest of the state. The State Board of Elections announced the record turnout Sunday. Early in-person voting, which ended Saturday, has become increasingly popular in the presidential battleground state over several election cycles. In 2020, a record 3.63 million people voted during the early-voting period. This year, the board said the state exceeded that total by Thursday, days before the period ended.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.