Pakistan shuts primary schools for a week in Lahore due to dangerous air quality

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say dangerously poor air quality has forced the provincial government in Lahore to close primary schools for a week. The measures were part of a larger effort to protect children from respiratory-related and other diseases in the city of 14 million people. Officials said Monday that toxic gray smog has sickened tens of thousands of people, mainly children and elderly people, since last month when the air quality started worsening in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province bordering India. The government has also banned construction work in certain areas and fined owners of smoke-emitting vehicles.

