Prince William begins a visit to South Africa that focuses on climate and the environment

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Britain’s Prince William will speak with young environmentalists and local fishermen during a visit to South Africa, and his annual Earthshot Prize will award $1.2 million in grants to five organizations with innovative environmental ideas. The 42-year-old heir to the throne will also attend a global wildlife summit and spend time at a sea rescue institute during his four days in Cape Town starting Monday. He’ll use the visit to highlight other environmental issues close to his heart, like the work of rangers on the frontline of conservation efforts. William, the Prince of Wales, last visited Africa in 2018. He traveled to Africa as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a Paris car crash in 1997.

