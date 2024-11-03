UK leader Starmer tells Interpol he will treat people-smuggling gangs like terrorists

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he will double funding for Britain’s border security agency and treat people-smuggling gangs like terror networks. It’s part of efforts to stop migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. Starmer is making a speech on Monday to the international police organization Interpol. He’ll say international people-smugglers are a serious threat to global security and should be met with a counterterrorism approach. That includes increasing the U.K. Border Security Command’s two-year budget from 75 million pounds ($97 million) to 150 million pounds ($194 million). Senior police and government officials from the 196 Interpol member states are attending the global police body’s four-day congress in Glasgow, Scotland.

