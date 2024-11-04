Belarus’ authoritarian ruler will face only token challengers in presidential vote

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus’ election commission has allowed seven politicians loyal to President Alexander Lukashenko to start collecting signatures to run in January’s election in an apparent bid to create a semblance of competition to the longtime authoritarian ruler. Lukashenko, who has ruled the country for more than 30 years, is seeking a seventh term following his relentless crackdown on opposition and free media. The election, scheduled for Jan. 26, would come 4 1/2 years after the 2020 presidential vote that was rejected by the opposition and the West as rigged with fraud and triggered massive nationwide protests. Belarusian authorities responded to the demonstrations with a sweeping crackdown in which about 65,000 people were arrested.

