Empty seats become a more common sight at Trump’s final rallies

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s attention to crowd size carried through to the end of the 2024 presidential campaign. He’s been grappling with an opponent who stages her own mass rallies while his enthusiastic crowds sometimes failed to fill large venues and often thinned out as he spoke. The former president’s crowds have numbered in the thousands. But the scenes offer a notable contrast to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ biggest events this fall. And they are often smaller than Trump’s crowds eight years ago when he sought and won the presidency for the first time. The dynamics clearly have bothered Trump has he makes inaccurate claims about Harris and her run of large events.

