Former Denver elections worker’s lawsuit says she was fired for speaking out about threats

DENVER (AP) — A former Denver elections worker has filed a federal lawsuit, alleging she was fired for speaking out on TV about her safety concerns. Virginia Chau is a lawyer who worked as a polling center supervisor during elections. She discussed threats against election workers and the lack of training for them during a panel discussion on “The Problem with Jon Stewart” in 2022. City officials said Monday they could not comment on ongoing litigation. Election offices and workers have been the target of increased harassment and threats since the 2020 presidential election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.