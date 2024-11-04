Harris campaign spends final hours reminding Pennsylvania of a Trump ally’s joke about Puerto Rico

READING, Pa. (AP) — Kamala Harris devoted much of her final full day on the campaign trail to reaching Latino voters in Pennsylvania, a swing state that Democrats consider part of their “blue wall” in the Electoral College. She made multiple stops in one of the country’s fastest growing Hispanic areas, north and west of Philadelphia. The Trump campaign had quickly distanced itself from a comic’s slam on Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” made at his rally in Madison Square Garden. But Harris’ campaign and Democrats spent the last hours of the 2024 campaign in the nation’s largest battleground state linking Trump to the joke.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.