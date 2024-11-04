New York Philharmonic fires two players after accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power

The New York Philharmonic is firing principal oboist, Liang Wang and associate principal trumpet Matthew Muckey after their union decided not contest the decision, which followed renewed allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power. The orchestra says it issued a notice of non-reengagement to the two effective Sept. 21, 2025. Wang and Muckey were fired in September 2018 following allegations of misconduct dating to 2010. Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians filed a grievance and the two were ordered reinstated in April 2020 by arbitrator Richard I. Bloch.

