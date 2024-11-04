NYC trio charged with hate crimes linked to pro-Palestinian vandalism of museum officials’ homes

NEW YORK (AP) — Three New York residents have been indicted on hate crimes charges in connection with red paint smeared on the homes of Brooklyn Museum leaders during a wave of pro-Palestinian protests this summer. Prosecutors said Monday that Taylor Pelton, Samuel Seligson and Gabriel Schubiner face a range of charges, including making a terroristic threat as a hate crime. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that on June 12, the three specifically targeted members of the museum’s board of directors who have Jewish-sounding names. Lawyers for the three didn’t immediately respond to Monday emails seeking comment.

