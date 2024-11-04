Republicans try to hold onto all of Iowa’s 4 congressional districts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans represent all of Iowa’s four congressional districts but Democrats are hopeful of their chances in the general election. Two of the districts are seen as especially competitive, including the 1st district in southeast Iowa and the 3rd district in central and southern Iowa. Republicans are expected to more easily retain control in the 2nd district in northeast Iowa and in the largely rural 4th district in western Iowa.

