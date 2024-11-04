Saints fire third-year coach Dennis Allen after the club’s seventh straight loss, AP Source says
AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says the New Orleans Saints fired coach Dennis Allen on Monday, the day after a loss at last-place Carolina extended the Saints’ losing streak to seven games. It’s the franchise’s longest skid since 1999. Allen is 18-25 without a playoff appearance since taking over in 2022 after Sean Payton began what turned out to be a one-season retirement from coaching. The 52-year-old Allen is 26-53 in his NFL coaching career, including an 8-28 mark with the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014.