The Paris Olympics displaced nearly 20,000 people, local associations say

PARIS (AP) — A coalition of over 100 organizations has reported that nearly 20,000 individuals were displaced from informal housing in Paris and surrounding areas during preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The group Le Revers de la Médaille claims these evictions are part of “social cleansing,” citing evidence including government documents that reference the Olympics as justification. Eviction operations surged by 41% compared to the previous year, with over 4,500 minors affected. French officials, including President Emmanuel Macron, have stated that every displaced person was offered alternative housing and emphasized the creation of a social legacy linked to the Games.

