The UAE opens its annual oil-and-gas summit, pledging to increase output even as prices have fallen

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has opened its annual oil-and-gas summit with pledges to increase energy output even as global prices have fallen. The massive Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference comes after the UAE just last year hosted the United Nations COP28 climate talks. Those talks ended with a call by nearly 200 countries to move away from planet-warming fossil fuels — the first time the conference made that pledge. But the UAE as a whole still plans to increase its production of oil to 5 million barrels a day. Meanwhile, UAE officials made a point to dodge any questions about the U.S. election while maintaining their close ties to Russia despite Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

