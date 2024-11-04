US agency ends investigation into Ford engine failures after recall and warranty extension

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have ended an investigation into Ford engine failures after the company replaced engines or extended the warranty on some vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that it traced the problem to intake valves that can fracture inside some 2.7-liter and 3-liter turbocharged engines. The probe covered more than 411,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years including the F-150 Bronco, Edge and Explorer as well as the Lincoln Aviator and Nautilus. Ford said the problem was limited to valves made during five months in 2021. Earlier this year Ford recalled about 91,000 vehicles. They’ll be tested and get a new engine if needed. The company also extended the warranty on the recalled vehicles to 10 years or 150,000 miles.

