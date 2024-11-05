An official in Equatorial Guinea is investigated for hundreds of sex videos

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities in Equatorial Guinea say they will install surveillance cameras in government offices after a government official allegedly recorded hundreds of sex videos. Baltasar Ebang Engonga, director of the National Financial Investigation Agency, has been suspended and is being investigated. Local media reported that investigators were searching his computer in the course of a probe into alleged corruption and embezzlement when they found up to 400 sex videos of him and multiple women, some of them reportedly wives and relatives of senior government officials.

