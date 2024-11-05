Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Republican Mike Simpson wins reelection to U.S. House in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District

By
Published 10:46 PM

Republican Rep. Mike Simpson won a 14th term to a U.S. House seat representing Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday, defeating Democratic challenger David Roth. The district covers eastern and most of southern Idaho, including the city of Boise and the Idaho National Laboratory, a top nuclear research lab. Simpson served in the state Legislature for several years before he was first elected to the U.S. House in 1998. The Associated Press declared Simpson the winner at 12:46 a.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content