Democrat Ruben Gallego faces Republican Kari Lake in US Senate race in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego faces former television news anchor and staunch Donald Trump ally Kari Lake in Tuesday’s election for U.S. Senate. The state has a recent history of extremely close elections. The race one of a handful that will determine the Senate majority. It’s a test of the strength of the anti-Trump coalition that has powered the rise of Democrats in Arizona. The state was reliably Republican until 2016. Arizona voters have rejected Trump and his favored candidates in every election since he won here in 2016. Arizona is one of seven battleground states expected to decide the presidency.

